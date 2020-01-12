advertisement

Those critical of how pests are managed in green spaces in Calgary should see their concerns addressed by a proposed policy coming before council on Monday, says a city councilor.

The debate over pesticide use in Calgary has long been raging, with people debating for or against its value citing safety concerns, weed control solutions and environmental impacts. Conversations on the subject several years ago prompted the council to evaluate its current policy, adopted in 1998, to better embody current science-based practices and evidence.

“What we have wanted to do is not create another policy, as much as a framework for policy decision-making,” Coun said. Gian-Carlo Carra, who explained the new approach would downplay the red tape regarding the implementation of new pesticide rules.

If approved by the council, the new pest management policy would replace the integrated 22-year pest management plan. It would focus on four key areas, including science-based decision making, engaging with citizens and stakeholders, prioritizing human and ecosystem health, and the ability to be adaptable and accountable.

The new policy would reflect federal, provincial and municipal requirements for pest management, in addition to new studies, best practices and ongoing or recent challenges in Calgary. Two years in the making, Carra said adopting the new policy would be the first step in resolving pest management concerns.

“Do we want a frozen-in-time policy, or do we want a policy that is a living framework for making these decisions and keeping these conversations going?” Said Carra. “I think it took a while for us to back our minds to a more vibrant and active approach to that.”

Reactions submitted by stakeholders last year highlighted numerous concerns about current and future policies drafted by the city. Leaders of the organization criticized Calgary for allowing the use of any toxic chemicals to contain pests, not having a clear vision statement and then minimally impacting, if any, changing and putting citizens at risk.

“As Calgary’s experience shows, (the integrated pest management plan) is insufficient as a policy instrument to limit the public health risks associated with pest control,” wrote Randall McQuaker of the Canadian Association of Environmental Physicians (CAPE). ). “CAPE recommends that the City of Calgary, as a corporate entity, eliminate its routine use of toxic pesticides in city-managed parks and green spaces. This step is necessary, at a minimum, to reduce the on-going public health risks. from the city’s current pest control practices. “

Robin McLeod on behalf of the Coalition for a Healthy Calgary said the current vision of the city’s pest management strategy is “too nebulous for a meaningful effort” to assess its priorities and points of action.

The vision statement to use science-based decision making to effectively manage pests, McLeod added, is “ambiguous and subjective and, as such, is unlikely to affect the significant change in mentality and therefore management practice. of pests within the city of Calgary. The status quo can be expected, at best. “

However, Carra said it is necessary to adopt the new pest management plan so that those concerns can be discussed and actions can then be taken.

“I know there are members of the environmental community who are concerned that this policy doesn’t go far enough. My response to them is that this policy actually gives you everything you need to go to all the places you want to go based on science and that allows us to do it quickly, ”Carra said.

“This is the first step and then the second step will be if we use certain substances and how and in what kind of capabilities and stuff like that.”

Carra previously said the city found itself in a difficult situation in which it should reduce weeds but also cut down on pesticide use for cosmetic purposes. In an effort to do so, the city has introduced over 100 goats to help control invasive weeds.

But the inner-city councilor said the biggest concern about using chemicals lies not in the city or industry, but with amateur gardeners and the like. This framework, he said, will help them deal with the issue of pest management on a case-by-case basis.

