Calgary Municipal Building

CTrain’s more frequent divisions and three-car service cuts may be in Calgary’s future as the city council considers a package of capital budget cuts.

City officials outlined the response to the October provincial budget on Monday, which received $ 73m from Calgary’s current infrastructure grant over the next two years.

Due to budget changes, the city is reducing $ 60.4m from the capital budget and withdrawing $ 12.6m from reserves to cover the rest.

Transportation Acting Director Doug Morgan said the loss of money the city planned to use to replace CTrain’s UT cars would mean a delay in updating older members of the Calgary fleet.

U2 cars have been in service since the early 1980s, and Morgan said they are about one-third as reliable as the rest of the car.

The city has commissioned some replacements that are set to arrive in about 18 months, but meanwhile, older cars will have to be used during peak hours. Morgan said city workers will do everything they can to keep them running, but if they are ever in such bad shape that they are not safe, some trains may have to get down to three-car service.

Calgary’s capital budget relies heavily on grants from the provincial government, and Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Calgarian will eventually feel the impact of the cuts.

“The problem here is that there is less money. And citizens will actually see the results of the UCP government supporting its commitment to adhere to the fiscal framework.”

The mayor also raised concern about a $ 500,000 cut in pre-development funding for affordable housing. The city council is set to vote on the budget change package at next week’s meeting, and Nenshi said he wanted to know more if that could reduce the number of new units the city is able to build.

“What seems to be not a very big cut can have a very big impact,” he said.

They formed. Peter Demong said he would like to see the province take on more of the burden of financing affordable housing.

“There is no doubt that the provincial government is responsible for affordable housing and social housing,” he said.

“I’m trying to raise the conversation and say, ‘Why is the city paying for this? “This has to come from the province.”

The council is scheduled to discuss the capital budget on 3 February. Calgarians can have their say on the changes by submitting their comments online, and there will also be a public hearing at the meeting.

