advertisement

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks to media outside the Council Chambers in Calgary on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Jim Wells / Postmedia

The city is looking for “community wisdom” to find ways to help people navigate mental health and addiction treatment.

The initiative, which is part of Calgary’s mental health and addiction strategy, will set aside $ 1 million to fund and test proposals from Calgarian. Applications are open until February 16th.

advertisement

The initiative is the first update since the city unveiled its 21-member management group for the strategy in November. The city council voted to receive $ 25m from the city’s rainy day reserve fund for the strategy in 2018. In the plan, you will see $ 15m go to existing social services agencies and $ 10m for new jobs.

Speaker Naheed Nenshi said the call for ideas is coming now because they want to start work quickly.

“We do not want to wait until the new strategy is put in place,” he said. “We need to start testing as many ideas from as many places as possible.”

Nenshi expects to make decisions on ideas that will be tested at most eight weeks after the application window closes. Proposals will be able to show results within 120 days of receiving funding, and they will report on what happened in September.

“I don’t know what’s going to go through, but I know there are people who work every day in the system or who have watched their loved ones live with mental illness who would say, ‘If only she had. .. “

“These are the ideas we need to hear,” he said.

masmith@postmedia.com

Twitter: @meksmith

advertisement