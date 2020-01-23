advertisement

Alana Forbes, CFO Flyht Aerospace is seen in this photo shoot. The Calgary-based company developing in-flight data systems for the aviation industry has signed the first deal with home-grown airline WestJet.

jpg

A Calgary-based company developing inflight data systems for the aviation industry has signed the first deal with the airline WestJet.

advertisement

The $ 6.2 million contract will see Flyht’s Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS) installed on more than 160 WestJet Boeing 737s. against a number of international competitors in a competitive bid process.

“We were determined and determined to win it,” Flyht CEO Tom Schmutz said in an interview. “It was definitely a goal of mine to mark my hometown airline.”

The enhanced satellite communications that Flyht will provide to WestJet will allow the flight crews and airline operations control center to stay connected through voice and data capabilities, allowing effective communications anywhere in the world. The AFIRS system will replace the existing WestJet satellite communication device, which was older and needed for an update.

Related

Flyht – which was started more than 20 years ago and currently has 75 employees, two-thirds of whom are based in Calgary – has had a busy few years. In 2018, the company acquired the Panasonic Avionics weather business, which uses technology to transmit real-time weather observations that can be sold to meteorological agencies.

It has also selected other airline clients, such as ultra-low cost Air Asia carrier, bringing the total number of Flyht airline customers to more than 80 worldwide. To accommodate its growth, the company plans to relocate to a larger headquarters across the street from its current location in a north-eastern Calgary industrial park.

In 2018, Flyht posted a net loss of $ 1.96 million, up eight percent from a year earlier. However, revenue rose 13 percent from 2017 and Schmutz said 2019 financial results (which have not yet been released) are “trending in the right direction.” The company is also placing a renewed focus on new product development as well as sales and marketing.

“Our WestJet capture is evidence of simply fantastic customer growth,” Schmutz said. “We’re really expanding our customer base with appointed airlines and I’m really excited. I think there’s more to come.”

astephenson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @AmandaMsteph

advertisement