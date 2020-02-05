advertisement

The city council voted Tuesday ahead of a proposal to ask the province to look at changes to the property tax assessment system.

The council voted 12-1 in favor of requiring the Alberta government to form a task force to explore reforms, in part to help combat Calgary with volatile business tax hikes as the burden shifts away from the city center, in the middle of asset declines.

They formed. Jeff Davison said the move is about sending a message to “prove to Calgary businesses that we are really listening and ready to act on long-term solutions.”

Voting for the motion comes a day after the council agreed to another $ 30 million deduction program for small businesses in 2020 to try to shield them from the impact of Calgary’s tax change. It is the fourth time the city has made money in an effort to support businesses facing tax hikes a year ago. The money will ensure that business tax bills do not increase by more than 10 percent this year.

The city has now spent about $ 250m over the last three years on deductions.

“We have wished for a recovery, but surely we will not see a return to the pre-decline values ​​for years to come,” Davison said, adding that only the province can make the significant structural change the city needs.

Davison brought the move forward with a group of other advisers, including Ward Sutherland, Joe Magliocca, Sean Chu, Jyoti Gondek, Shane Keating, Diane Colley-Urquhart and Peter Demong.

They formed. Jeromy Farkas was the only vote opposing the motion. He said he does not see valuation reform as the solution to the city’s tax problems, and ultimately, the city simply needs to cut spending.

“I think this move is removing the wrong tree,” he said. “I don’t think any amount of valuation reform will be able to change the reality.”

They formed. Peter Demong said Farkas was taking the proposal out of context.

“This is not about fixing our economic situation with a different tax system, with a different valuation system,” he said. “We’re actually talking about fixing a system that was literally built in the 1800s.”

Couns. Ray Jones and Diane Colley-Urquhart were absent at Tuesday’s meeting.

