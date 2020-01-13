advertisement

Calgarian Mark Hendrickson (right) won his first gold at the World Slopestyle Ski Championships on Saturday in Font Romeu, France. France’s Tess Ledeux (left) won her third gold at Font Romeu on the women’s side of the tournament. Image supplied / Gabriel Leclerc Facebook ORG XMIT: IBqkshAunz6-mNyaU – E

A skier in Calgary who grew up on slippery slopes with his family in Lake Louise won his first World Cup slopestyle skiing event in France on Saturday.

Mark Hendrickson’s first race of the day earned him a score of 86.30 which remained unbeaten for the rest of the tournament, landing him at the top of the podium at Font Romeu. Hendrickson has been in and out of the World Cup circuit for several years because two serious knee injuries have kept him away from constant training and competitions. But now the 21-year-old will return to Calgary with gold.

advertisement

“Calgary has brought me up. Being able to go home after a trip like this and see the people who made this gold will be extremely amazing, “said Hendrickson, calling from Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Hendrickson has been skiing for as long as he can remember, with skis tied at his feet as early as three years old. By age 11, Hendrickson was hitting jumps and hurdles, and by age 15, he was competing with the Freestyle Canada slopestyle team.

In ski slopestyle, an athlete scores points by climbing a course of rails, jumps and other obstacles. Points are given for the amplitude, authenticity and quality of the scams.

During Saturday’s event, Hendrickson earned the highest score, with Sweden’s Jesper Tjader second with 85.70 points and America’s Cody Laplante winning bronze with 83.45.

Elena Gaskell was the eighth best Canadian winner.

“I got into this without much anticipation and just wanted to ski the best,” said Hendrickson, who had not placed above 10 before Saturday. “I’ve never come close to the bottom of a podium in a World Cup, so being at the top of the podium is just crazy to me.”

Hendrickson has injured both knees, one in 2014 and the other in 2017 when he started competing in World Cup events. It took him longer to recover from the second injury and his hopes of recovering enough to compete were low.

“You miss a year and it’s hard to get back into the sport. And you can’t stay doing one thing too long if it doesn’t work out.”

Shortly after being awarded the gold, Hendrickson summoned his parents.

“They have seen more potential in me than ever. So it was a really cool moment to share with them, as I had gone from my injury not too long ago to win,” he said.

The skater ski competition resumes January 17 and 18 at the World Cup in Seiser Alm, Italy, where Hendrickson is headed next in the hope of winning gold there again.

With files from The Canadian Press

sbabych@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @BabychStephanie

advertisement