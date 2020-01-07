advertisement

A Calgarian whose holiday in Australia, with his partner and two-month-old baby, returned for worse after the fires blocked them, says watching the red glow of the sky was one of the “scariest images” of life his.

Jesse Ocean’s journey has been a terrifying storm since arriving in Sydney in early December, with numerous close encounters with wildfires that ravaged Australia over the last month. His first brush with fires came when he was at Culburra beach on the country’s South Coast. They were stranded there due to road closures and received an urgent message telling them to take refuge in the country.

“The sky immediately went different shades of yellow and red and eventually black, as a thick blanket of smoke was up,” Ocean said.

New Year’s Eve in the nearby village of Narrawallee was even more disturbing as Ocean and his family knew a fire was coming but there was no means to find out how close it was. They welcomed the new decade by taking refuge in the country, waiting for the power to return and hoping that the fire would not reach them.

“We have lost all communication expectations. We knew during this time we were surrounded by fire from all sides, but we did not know which direction the fire was traveling now or if we were in imminent danger,” he said . “The next day when power resumed, we learned about the destruction around us. The fire had reached Milton (the neighboring town) and could have reached the road for us in no time. “

Australia’s fires are having a catastrophic national impact, says Ocean, where smoke has covered most of the massive country. Wildfires have killed 25, destroyed about 2.00 homes and burned nearly 50,000 square kilometers, more than eight times the surface area burned in the 2016 Fort McMurray blaze.

Heavy rain gave the country a bit of grief on Monday, but there is no end to the fires in sight.

Ocean and his family are now in Brisbane, where fire threats are less severe, and they expect to leave the country soon.

But as Alberta tourists like him leave Australia, others are arriving in the country to provide disaster relief in the wake of the tragic blaze.

Tammy Suitor, the Canadian disaster relief manager for the Samaritan’s purse, is flying to Sydney on Tuesday night, and at least seven more non-profit Canadians will join her next week. Once there, Suitor and her team will provide practical and emotional support to the victims.

“Our focus is to help people clean up once they return to their homes,” Suitor said. “So we’re going to help try to find legacies or items that survived the fires, we’re going to help clear properties, destroying trees, clearing dwellings, that kind of stuff.”

Alberta firefighters also continue to volunteer their aid to Australia, with the latest team of Canadian crews departing the country on Monday. The five Albertans on that flight bring the total of firefighters from the province to 34 among the 95 Canadians in Australia in total.

This season marks the first time Canadians have provided firefighting personnel in Australia, but Australian firefighters – or fires, as they are nicknamed – have helped bring relief to Canada earlier, most recently during the British Columbia 2018 fires.

While Canada’s firefighters are in place for deadlines and will be cyclized regularly, Suitor says she doesn’t have a scheduled return date for her relief trip.

“The fires are still loud and things are still happening there,” she said. “It’s a little dizzying. We haven’t responded first in any way, but when people can go back to their communities and return to their homes, we want to make sure we’re there with them to do it.

“It’s just a devastating experience for homeowners and communities when they come back and there is nothing else.”

This is far from Suitor’s first experience with major disaster relief. She also assisted homeowners in the aftermath of tragedies like the Fort McMurray fires for 2016, the flooding of Southern Alberta in 2013, and the touch of Hurricane Dorian on Prince Edward Island in September 2019.

