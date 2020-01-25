advertisement

Cal State Fullerton striker Josh Pitts, right, and Cal State Northridge security guard Brendan Harrick fight for a rebound during a Big West Conference game at Cal State Fullerton in Fullerton on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Kyusung Gong / Contributing Photographer)

FULLERTON – Cal State Fullerton won a hectic Big West Conference game against Cal State Northridge at Titan Gym on Saturday night … with a little patience.

The Titans won their third conference game in a row, 82-75, with a steady defense against the 3-point hungry matadors and a thorough cleanup of the rebounds. Brandon Kamga had 27 points and scored a 14 point lead in the first half with his first six strokes. Jackson Rowe seemed to be involved in every big game in the second half.

The Titans (8-13 overall, 3-3 Big West) used a 13-5 run in the second half to take 68-63 in the lead, but the Matadors (8-14, 3-3) scored two points run at 72-70 with three minutes left.

Rowe, the older Toronto striker, ended a rebound with a foul and hit both free throws to score the goal. Rowe then stole a passport from Northridges Lamine Diane, resulting in a simple transition basket from Kamga. Rowe was fouled by Diane on a rebound in the next possession and shot a free throw to give the Titan a 75-72 lead.

Terrell Gomez took a 3-point long-range shot to score 1:18. As a result, Rowe prevailed in the lane and was fouled 62 seconds before the end by Diane, his fifth, which led to two free throws and a lively argument between CSUN trainer Mark Gottfried and the officials.

Gottfried and his coaches enthusiastically pleaded for a call to Rowe – Diane got in touch from the back when Rowe clumsily took the pass – and officials decided to check the game, which briefly frustrated Titan’s head coach Dedrique Taylor. “Yes, I was worried because you never know what you’re going to see and what you’re going to see,” he said.

The officials adhered to the original request. Rowe fired the first shot, and when the gym went quiet all night for the first time when Rowe was preparing his second shot, Gottfried shouted, “You really screwed up the game.” His scream was probably heard in Santa Clarita.

The free throw was good and the officials beat Gottfried with a technician. Kamga hit the bonus free throws for a 79-75 lead and the Titans kept the Northridge shooters in check at the last minute.

“When the last minute disaster came, we stayed tough as a team,” said Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor after the win. “We really played as a team all night. We played solid defense and shared the ball. ”

Rowe finished the exam with 14 points, made 9 out of 12 free-throw attempts on a night his knight failed, and had six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and four blocked shots. 90 percent of this performance came in the second half.

“He is,” said Taylor. “If he’s on the floor, he’s able to do a big chunk, and not just in terms of what you see in the statistics.” A defensive stop, a distraction, a loose ball. ”

The Titans who opened Big West play 0-3, but have shown a personality in their last three games that didn’t exist before. Vincent Lee (nine rebounds) has evolved in the post, giving Rowe the freedom to use his perimeter skills, and Kamga, a native of Cameroon, a graduate of High Point University, has emerged as an outside threat.

“The dressing room is really good, we are coming together as a team,” said Kamga. “The team put a lot of trust in me.”

Austen Awosika, the championship leader, was constant with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Davie Clare had 10 rebounds in one of his best games of the season.

Diane had 32 points from 12 of 26 shots, 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, but also the five fouls, three two minutes late and five turns. Gomez scored 20, all six of his field goals on 3 points.

“I think we will be the team that we thought we were,” said Taylor. “There was a lot going on at the start of the season and we didn’t always have them all at the same time. What we got in the last week was good repetitions in practice.

“It’s not an easy team, with the 1-2 in Diane and Gomez.” We won because we never stopped playing as a team. ”

Next week, the Titans launched in Cal Poly on Thursday and in UC Irvine for the Big West games on Saturday.

