Monday’s Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Puts Cal vs. Illinois in a match of importance to the progress of each program.

The Golden Bears (7-5) reached a bowl game in consecutive seasons for the first time since making seven straight from 2003 to 2009. After playing in the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix a season ago, Cal is just 43 miles from the Berkeley campus in Santa Clara this year.

“Being able to play basically another home game … will be a great environment,” line spokesman Evan Weaver told reporters after announcing the bowl game. “Great for the Cal program. Going to bowl games to finish my career at Cal is great. “

Weaver, the nation’s leader with 173 in the campaign, leads a tough Golden Bears defense that was integral to a solid end to the regular season.

Cal started the season 4-0, but after losing quarterback Chase Garbers to a shoulder injury in the midst of the Sept. 27 game against Arizona State, the other four fell.

The Golden Bears defense held three of its last four opponents to 20 points or less, including high-powered Washington State. Cal finished 3-1 on the home stretch, sending it to the Redbox Bowl on a different trajectory than Illinois.

The Illini Warrior (6-6) threw the last two at Iowa and Northwwest, scoring just 10 points in each contest. Still, the 2019 season has been significant for the growth of Illinois football under coach Lovie Smith.

This marks the first game of the program in his tenure, and the first in any capacity since 2014. A win Monday would give Illinois its first over-500 finish since 2010.

The goal is to become the Big Ten champion. One day, our program will finally get there. In the meantime, we will continue to build, “Smith said at his announcement press conference.” It’s a process. Part of that process was to play better football this 2019 season. I think we would all say we’ve progressed with him. “

Among the highlights of the Illinois season was a concern of the Big Ten West champion of the Wisconsin division. Illini Fighting stunned the Rose Bowl-bound Badgers on Oct. 19, Oct. 24-23.

Illinois also knocked out Michigan State in a wild 37-34 game on Nov. 9 that ensured the Illini bowl suitability. Illinois advanced from 21 points down to open the fourth quarter.

Illinois offense has been up and down throughout 2019. How it joins a Cal defense that ranks No. 33 in the country, allowing 22.1 points per game, may depend on the health of some players.

Quarterback Brandon Peter and wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe each missed their season-ending loss to Northwestern. Imatorbhebhe caught 33 passes for 634 yards and nine touchdowns on the season as Illinois’ biggest deep threat.

Cal will have its own shortcomings to address. The second will be trouble-free with Ashtyn Davis and Trey Turner, while Tevin Paul is finally on the defensive. Offensively, Cal will be without wide receiver Jordan Duncan.

Beyond injuries, the Redbox Bowl winner can go down to something as simple as basic preparation. Both teams are returning to action from a month break.

“You always have a significant amount of time from your last game until the bowl game,” Cal coach Justin Justin Wilcox said after his team’s practice on Dec. 26. “The treatment, the safety of the ball, those things always play well in bowl games.”

