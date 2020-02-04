advertisement

The people at Starz kept you waiting, but this week they finally released the key art of the fifth Outlander season, which focuses on Claire Fraser.

You’ve probably seen some of the art that Jamie and Claire show together, as well as posters for Jamie, Roger, and Brianna. They saved the official art about Claire for the last time, possibly because she was our first viewpoint character and a major driving force in history. Outlander is not just Claire’s story, but she is a touchstone and we can see so much of this vast world with her eyes.

Do you want more preview of Outlander, season 5 now?

The display of all sorted slogans for each character is interesting. For Roger, it was “Stand For Love” – ​​an indication of his decision at the end of season 4. It was “Stand of Destiny” for Brianna and “Stand for Honor” for Jamie. We feel like both of these are going to be very thematic in Season 5. For Claire, the slogan is very simple: “Stand For Family”. This is a reminder of the community that now exists around them in Fraser’s Ridge. When she first traveled back through the stones, she was alone in a world she didn’t understand. But through the love she had found for Jamie, she built a new home. Brianna was born, she and Roger are now parents, and the four of them are all at Fraser’s Ridge. Other family members, this time in the form of Fergus and Marsali, will join them. Remember that family is not always the same blood and love can exist in so many different forms.

In season 5, Claire will do everything possible to protect those she loves – and there are other ways to expand your family with more and more arrivals on the ridge. The only challenge is to protect yourself from some of the threats posed by the British who are currently planning to tackle the regulatory threat. At first glance, this seems to be the core of season five story.

