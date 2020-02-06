advertisement

There will surely be a number of exciting changes for some of the characters moving into the fifth Outlander season, but without taking into account some of the interesting changes that are emerging behind the scenes. Take Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as producers, for example! This is an opportunity to see the two get more involved behind the scenes to gain a better understanding of the story’s evolution and the direction of the show itself. It’s something they adopted in season five, and they may have more knowledge of season six in the future.

Balfe explains what the title has meant for Parade lately, and notes that there are opportunities to expand her role after she’s had a full season:

Well, I think this year we really became producers very late in the day, just before we started filming. It is very important to me that this is not just a vanity title, but that I also didn’t want to like wading there and saying, “Hey guys, I’m a producer now.” I wanted to learn and I think , That was the most enjoyable part of being able to simply attend all of the production meetings, see how it goes and where we can benefit from it. I hope that we can expand it further this season.

Being a producer means that Balfe can access some scripts earlier and get more input on stories if they break. Since she and Sam were there from the start, they know and understand these characters very well – as faces of the series, they understand what fans like, and they get more feedback than almost anyone else. We never think teaching a production team so much knowledge and passion is a bad thing, especially when Sam and Caitriona get better the longer they do it. They will likely take on these roles in history the rest of the way.

