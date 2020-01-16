advertisement

Caitlyn Smith via LNSM (Photo by Lloyd Bishop / NBC)

One of the most powerful singers (and live performers overall) of mainstream country music will appear on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”.

Smith plays her new single “Long Time Coming” in the final segment of the show.

Wednesday’s “Late Night” also offers interviews with Billy Porter and Amy Klobuchar.

Recorded in advance, it will air on NBC at 00:35 ET / PT. The performance of Caitlyn Smith should start around the 50-minute mark of the episode.

Enjoy photos of the recording in advance of the show:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS – Episode 937 – Pictured: Caitlyn Smith on January 15, 2020 – (Photo by Lloyd Bishop / NBC)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS – Episode 937 – Picture: Caitlyn Smith on January 15, 2020 – (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop / NBC) LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS – Episode 937 – Picture: Amy Klobuchar on January 15, 2020 – (Photo by : Lloyd Bishop / NBC) LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS – Episode 937 – Pictured: Billy Porter on January 15, 2020 – (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop / NBC)

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor (at) headlineplanet.com.

