The owner of a cafe in Measham said he was forced to close after “travelers have arrived and left human excrement everywhere.”

Paul Boyle, owner of the Ace of Spades Café in a rest area on Tamworth Road, Measham, which he has had to close since the group moved in on Thursday, January 16.

He also claims that his cafe was vandalized, with two broken doors, as well as Doberman dogs allowed to roam the back of the cafe.

One of the travelers was interviewed by a reporter and said the group had no comments to make.

The 55-year-old from Ashby said: “I haven’t opened it at all since they were there.

“They broke one of the doors to the toilet and emptied one of the bins and knocked over another to use it as a doghouse.

“I went up there after I was told that my security gate had been cut, and I found it to be out of joint.”

Busy travelers

(Image: Derbyshire live)

Paul says he has since risen to check on the area with police, but without CCTV and witnesses, he cannot lay charges against the group.

BurtonLive also reported that some travelers were seen “carrying chainsaws” and asking people if they wanted their garden trimmed.

Garbage was also left all over the labyrinth.

Paul also said that he did not feel safe at the moment.

He added: “There is nothing I can do about it.

“I just have to cross my fingers and hope they leave.

“I’m just waiting to see if I have a business at the end.”

Paul also said that he had tried to contact counsel about the problem, but was unable to contact them.

Paul opened the Ace of Spades coffee in November 2018, after purchasing it earlier that year. He says that at that time, he never saw anything like it.

Waste left by travelers in the laity by

(Image: Derbyshire live)

He said: “I have invested a lot of money and energy in this business, and it seems that it has disappeared like the wind.”

To help Paul with his finances when he is unable to open the business, a fundraiser has been set up to support him.

Paul said, “I’m not really sure how I feel about this, I don’t really like to accept help.

“The locals donated money to help me and I am very flattered.”

Since the group moved in, Leicestershire County Council has said that the eviction process has started.

A spokesperson for the “multi-agency unit for travelers” said: “We know travelers on Tamworth Road, Measham.

“We have started the procedure to have them deported”.

However, according to online reports, travelers seem to have moved on from today (January 31).

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser for Paul, you can do so here.

.

