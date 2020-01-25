advertisement

Cadiz CF from Segunda has announced a collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to launch the AIFF Masters, which offers students experience-based learning opportunities on aspects of football in India and around the world. The program will be located in Mumbai, New Delhi and Cadiz.

Students can participate in activities such as live tournaments, game events, and learn more about clubs and team management, leadership, sponsorship, marketing, and more to improve their football skills.

Cadiz CF has also attempted to select young, up-and-coming footballers from India to be coached by top coaches. Over a period of four weeks, from January 18 to February 16, Cadiz will conduct studies in 22 cities across India to select students for the scholarship.

After the success of the last two studies, in which more than 300 students took part, Cadiz organized these studies for the third time in the country. More than 2500 students will take part in the studies being conducted in Tier I and Tier II cities.

Four coaches from Cadiz – Pablo Grandes, Francisco Arias, Alex Almeida and Joss Junckler – as well as Quique Gonzalez, director of grassroots football, will hold the exams. Some of the students who participated in three age categories (age groups: 11-14, 15-17 and 18-23) are selected to visit Cadiz.

