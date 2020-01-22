advertisement

The Cadillac college hockey team hosted Big Rapids on Wednesday.

The Vikings hosted a military appreciation night at the Wexford Civic Center.

They invited local veterans services to set up booths to help veterans connect with the benefits they have earned.

“It is really great to know that we have such important support for our veterans and our military to know where they are going and what they are doing,” said veteran Andrew Wilhelm.

In 2007, Wilhelm joined the navy and spent eight years working in the naval medical field.

Tonight, he returns to a place he knows only too well, the Wexford Civic Center.

“Growing up here, I used to play hockey and it’s just great to see everyone supporting everyone locally and abroad,” said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm was one of three winners to start Wednesday’s match with a ceremonial puck throw.

He says it is an honor to know that so many people support our armed forces and that moments like this can make a difference in the lives of players. “It’s great to set an example for growing children to see what they can explore, what they can do and have someone to watch.”

Duane Briggs is a Vietnam veteran and is blown away by the amount of support he sees … Not only at the game but throughout northern Michigan.

Briggs says, “I’m really humiliated because where I come from – they don’t do much, downstairs.”

Briggs says he can’t believe the number who went out of their way to thank him and hopes to see this support in the future.

Briggs went on to say. “I have more young people coming to say” thank you for your service “. I don’t mind, but it’s better to say” Welcome home “. Few people have understood this.”

