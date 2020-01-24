advertisement

There was a scary situation during the Cadillac High School women’s college basketball game.

It ended with a sports coach who could save the life of a referee.

At the start of Friday’s game, a referee suffered a heart attack.

Athletic trainer Brandon Parcell went into action using a defibrillator to shock the referee twice.

“One of the referees had collapsed a little, seemed quite insensitive, was not really there, I suppose. Always a little aware, then over the next few minutes he became unconscious, “said Parcell.

He was able to stabilize him enough for an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

We talked to Parcell about what was going on in his mind at the time.

“It was nervous and I can honestly say that while running on the stage, I didn’t really know what to expect, but once we laid him on the ground and the reality of the situation hit my training, I just clicked. is just going to show my training and it goes to all the other certified sports coaches who are ready to take rescue action every second they work, ”said Parcell.

The arbitrator was taken to a Traverse City hospital.

His condition is not known to date.

