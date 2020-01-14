advertisement

Footliters at Cadillac is ready to take flight in 2020 with their new show, Boeing Boeing.

We were LIVE with Dan Alto, Meg Santangelo and Kelli Simons to talk about the new production and how you can get your hands on the tickets.

This story takes place in the 1960s with a swinging bachelor named Bernard who couldn’t be happier with his life, but it all got a little bumpy when his friend just stayed away from his careful planning with a newer Boeing jet and faster.

The stars of this show include:

Bernard: Brandon Peltier

Gloria: Gabrielle Haiderer

Berthe: Meg Santangelo

Robert: Dan Alto

Gabriella: Melissa Kendell

Gretchen: Shainna Biller

The show will begin this weekend, January 17 and 18 with screenings on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. then they have more the following weekend also at 7 p.m.

The prices are as follows:

Regular performance

$ 10 in advance at points of sale

$ 11 in advance online

$ 12 at the door

Musical comedies

$ 12 in advance at points of sale

$ 14 in advance online

$ 15 at the door

Junior player productions

$ 10 in advance at points of sale

$ 11 in advance online

$ 12 at the door

To find out more about the program, click here.

