Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo speaking to the press on Tuesday at the Uganda Media Center (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Ofwono Opondo, the government spokesman said that the Cabinet had approved the principles of the statutory instrument of local governments 2020 which allows local governments to collect fees from park users.

Opondo was on Tuesday January 21 speaking to the press at the Uganda Media Center.

“The Cabinet approved the principles of the draft statutory instrument for local governments 2020. The objective of the instrument is to legalize the approval of park user fees (PUF) and collection procedures, to avoid arbitrary fees and PUF fees, “said Opondo.

It should be noted that the government suspended the collection of fees in 2019 for taxi and bus fleets before setting up the committee then appointed.

Opondo also revealed that Cabinet has approved the request for additional emergency funding UGX32b for emergency relief for victims of floods, landslides, windstorms, hailstorms and lightning from the fund reserve.

