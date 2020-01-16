advertisement

Talent agency CAA has raised wages for assistants and other hourly employees, a person familiar with the matter told TheWrap on Wednesday.

Assistants – a specific job title at CAA – are now earning $ 18 an hour, compared to $ 15, the individual said. New hourly rates for other employees were not announced.

The salary increases are part of the CAA’s effort to set compensation for employees, and plans to remedy the move preceded the recent turmoil of how many entry-level and assistant jobs in Hollywood became known under the hashtag #PayUpHollywood. The effort is “ongoing,” according to the individual.

Other agencies have also recently raised hourly wages, most recently Verve Talent and Literary Agency, which announced in December that assistants and mailroom workers would be increased by 25 to 40 percent due to the # PayUpHollywood movement. The salary increases came into effect on January 1.

Verve mailroom employees are now earning $ 17.50 an hour, assistants $ 18.50 and experienced assistants $ 20, the company said at the time. At least 30 assistants and a pool of 10 mailroom / floater employees are affected.

Verve also cut working hours based on survey responses. Instead of working from 8:30 AM to 7:30 PM, the company also announced new business hours from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Employees who work outside of these hours continue to receive an overtime salary.

