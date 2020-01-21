advertisement

The Creative Artists Agency will replace its management structure with a new group of 11 called CAA Board, as announced on Tuesday. The CAA Board will oversee the day-to-day management of the global talent agency.

The members of the Board of Directors are made up of senior officers in several CAA departments, all of whom retain their previous functions while serving on the Board of Directors. The members are Michael Levine and Paul Danforth from CAA Sports, Maha Dakhil and Joel Lubin from the Motion Pictures Division, Emma Banks and Rick Roskin from the Music Division, Joe Cohen and Tiffany Ward from the Television Division as well as the agency’s Chief Innovation Officer Michelle Kydd Lee.

The Board of Directors reports to CAA co-chairs Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane and oversees various projects including CAA Sports, CAA China and the agency’s Evolution Media Capital investment bank.

“This is an exciting and important moment for our company,” Lovett said in a statement. “The members of the agency’s new board have stood out in our highest priorities – the acceptance of our culture and the support of colleagues as well as the mission of our company to create the best opportunities for our customers worldwide and to look after them. This new group will build on our tremendous dynamism and accelerate the growth of the agency through laser-oriented methods that we can use to support our clients’ goals and aspirations. “

Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place earliest in the award season, will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I Will Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (in the picture) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th

