After a tryout with the Seataw Seahawks that did not result in him dropping a contract, free agent running back C.J. Anderson tweeted that he’s “done with the ball”.

The 28-year-old appeared in two games for the Detroit Lions in September, winning 43 yards on 16 carriages before being released to the market.

The Seahawks brought him in for a workout Monday, but they instead signed two running backs: Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin, neither of whom has been featured in an NFL game since October 2018.

Anderson went on Twitter later Monday to express his frustration with the NFL business.

First, with a string of emojis laughing, he tweeted, “Man oh man, that’s why I’m done with the ball. Basics of business performance”

He then added, “Well back on the plan for 2020 and super excited about changing my community with (my foundation).”

When one follower tweeted, “Total joke. All politics,” Anderson responded, “You don’t even know half of it. It would be rude to all Seattle fans what they told me and my agent. Even one times this is not a Football game there is a change my friend …

“Some people should never try the Game. I’m happy for those people. Unfortunately I was the unlucky one to play the game instead of football. It all started back April 9, 2017. Football was no longer football for me. After that the game was over. “

He was a member of the 2017 Denver Broncos.

Anderson began his career with the Broncos as an unwritten agent in 2013, and he helped Denver win the Super Bowl after the 2015 season, rushing for 90 yards and a stumble in 23 chairs in the Panthers’ title win over Carolina. .

He spent five seasons in Denver, winning a Pro Bowl knot in 2014 and rushing for a career-high 1,007 yards in 2017.

In 2018, he appeared in nine games for the Panthers and two for the Los Angeles Rams, earning a combined 403 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries.

