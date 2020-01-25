advertisement

(CNN) – TikTok teens have a new shiny toy to try: Byte, a social media platform, has been launched on mobile. It is a direct successor to the Vine app, which was discontinued early 2017, although videos posted on the platform have been preserved to this day.

Users can post videos of six seconds on Byte, either by turning on the camera spontaneously and filming what they like, or by uploading existing videos.

“It is both known and new. We hope it resonates with people who feel that something is missing,” Byte tweeted Friday night.

Like other social media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, the most important things you can do on Byte are posting content that may go viral and come into contact with others. So far, follower numbers are hidden and user profiles cannot be shared, making it difficult to see who the best creators are. Byte is planning a program for makers to help influencers make money.

Vine co-founder of Vine Dom Hofmann initially teased that he was working on a follow-up to the beloved Vine app in 2017. Vine was owned by Twitter and it was closed shortly after Twitter confirmed that significant job losses in a desperate bid were profitable.

Byte is owned by Byte Inc., according to app store descriptions. From Friday evening the app was live in the App Store and the Google Play Store from Apple.

As a budding platform for social media, Byte has limited amounts of content and a few small nods to iron, such as the app that crashes when editing longer videos. Until now, functions such as blocking unsavory accounts or hashtags that organize content are still under development.

Spambots that automatically request backups and likes also seem to torment the platform. Hofmann tweeted Saturday, “good morning, let’s crush some spambots.” Byte and Hofmann did not immediately return requests for comments.

The app is currently available in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, parts of Europe, Russia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan. Byte said on his forums that it would expand the list of countries over time and that it would now limit its focus to a smaller list of countries because it has a small team.

Byte is currently mainly absent from mainland China, which is home to ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, the short video platform. China has stricter guidelines when it comes to social media, making it difficult for Western companies to find their position in the market.

Some who long for the days of Vine seem to be open to try Byte. “Nostalgia is our starting point, but where we do the following is up to you,” the description reads in app stores.

“When Vine first came out, I was addicted immediately. The simplicity and sheer ease of creating fun content on your phone with a few taps was a big problem, “said Chris Bryant, 35, of New Milford, Connecticut, creative director at Empire Studios, a video production company.” it is difficult to live up to the original, but my expectations are high. “

Bryant noted that the Search byte tab is the most striking. It has flashy graphic images for categories such as Wierd (which is intentionally misspelled), Gaming, Chill, Pets, Experimental and more.

