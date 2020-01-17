advertisement

Sea to Sky School District 48 (SD 48) is holding a by-election for Pemberton school officials this Saturday, January 18.

There are two candidates for the election: writer and editor Erica Osburn and retired Signal Hill elementary school teacher David Walden.

Osburn currently has two children at Signal Hill, where she was involved in the management of the school’s parents’ council (PAC).

While wanting to help all of the schools in the district, Osburn said she wants to be a strong voice for Pemberton schools.

“We are not an urban environment and we have some real challenges here,” she said. “I intend to be a strong voice for our small community because it’s not like Whistler and it’s not like Squamish.”

As part of her contribution to the Signal Hill PAC, Osburn brought guest speakers to the school, including educators at the iGuy / iGirl workshops, to discuss gender and consent issues.

“To take a critical look at gender stereotypes and gender roles is something that our children and young people should get to know inside out,” she said. “That is why we have brought the (speakers) with us in (over) several years.”

Osburn, who also works as a guest relations host for Whistler Blackcomb in winter, has lived in Pemberton for 15 years.

Her passion is nutrition and cooking. She has taught cooking classes for kids in Pemberton Valley.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of British Columbia (UBC).

This is not the first time that Walden is running for trustees. He won the 2006 election and held this position until 2011, where he served as CEO for four years.

As a long-time music teacher, Walden was Vice Director of Signal Hill from the mid-1970s until his retirement.

“I’ve been in the school district for 53 years now,” he said, adding that he had taught in his native Australia for four years before moving to Pemberton Valley in 1967.

After retiring in 2000, Walden worked as an on-demand teacher (though he had to give up this role after declaring his candidacy for the fiduciary race).

His pedagogical roots are deeply rooted. His father and brother were teachers and his daughter teaches at Pemberton Secondary.

“It was very enjoyable to meet some of my former students and they said to me: ‘Oh yes, Mr. Walden, you introduced me to music,’ said Walden.

He holds a Bachelor of Education from UBC and a Master of Arts in Education from San Diego State University.

The vote will take place on Saturday 18 January from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for qualified voters of the Board of Trustees 3 (Village of Pemberton). at Signal Hill Elementary School (1410 Pemberton Portage Road, Pemberton BC, V0N 2L1).

No pre-registration is required to vote.

For more information on voting, go to sd48seatosky.org

