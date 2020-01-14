advertisement

This year will be another busy year for Apple, with everything from 5G support for the new iPhone 12 series, as well as continued pressure from Apple to grow other non-iPhone components of its business, such as Apple Card and Apple TV +. In that sense, Apple has not only been praising for some time that only its service company is about the size of a Fortune 100 company – Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president, said that 2019 was the biggest year for the company’s service company until so far, with iOS customers I have spent a $ 1.42 billion record on apps between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve alone.

All of that feeds a new super-bullish prediction from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives about Apple – already the largest US-based market capitalization company – that the iPhone maker could very well be the first company to market a $ 2 market capitalization by the end. trillion has reached next year.

“We believe that by the end of 2021, Apple is potentially the first $ 2 trillion rating given the potential of 5G headwinds and services in the coming years,” Ives wrote in an analyst note published Monday. He also described the past year as the start of a “transformational 5G super cycle” for Apple, where he estimates that his service activities will explode to sales of between $ 500 billion and $ 650 billion.

CNBC has commented that Ives is one of the largest Apple bulls on Wall Street, but that did not stop UBS from raising its Apple share price target from $ 280 to $ 355 on Tuesday.

The latest survey data from UBS smartphones show that almost a quarter of respondents are excited about the arrival of 5G support for iPhones and that “buying intent” for iPhones is constantly improving in multiple regions around the world. In fiscal year 2020, UBS estimates that iPhone sales will be 196 million – an improvement of 5% on an annual basis.

We are still months away from new iPhones that are officially unveiled, but we already get an idea of ​​how much busier Apple this will be in 2020. For example, as we noted earlier this month, sources within the Taiwan supply chain report that Apple can launch as many as six iPhones this year – four OLED and two LCD models.

