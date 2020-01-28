advertisement

A prime property on the famous cliffs of Kangaroo Point was purchased by a developer in Melbourne for $ 4.8 million as demand for luxury apartments increased.

Apartment block 128 River Terrace is for a prestigious housing development and offers penthouse apartments on five levels with breathtaking views of the river and the city.



Sales agent Matt Lancashire of Ray White New Farm said the property was the last chance to build on the cliffs.

The buyer, Hunter Hopkins, is targeting the wealthy owners with the development of Prominence Residences, which will feature a rooftop infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and grill, and lounge area.

Each of the more than 260 m² apartments has an open living, kitchen and dining area as well as a covered balcony with floor-to-ceiling glass fronts.

The living area has a gas fireplace and an integrated media unit, which is hidden behind wall panels.

Each apartment will have three bedrooms, including a master retreat with a walk-in robe, dressing room, and private bath.

Optionally there is a fourth bedroom or a second living room, a laundry, a private elevator and two parking spaces.

Mr. Lancashire has also completed the sale of another location at 34 Elystan Road, New Farm, to a developer for $ 4.2 million.

The 1011 m² block offers the potential to be divided into two locations.

The property has been family owned for more than 20 years and is within walking distance of New Farm Park.

Mr Lancashire and Christine Rudolph of Ray White New Farm will be auctioning another inner-city site next month.

At Ludlow Street 17-21, almost 3000 m² of land is available on Hamilton Hill.

The property consists of two houses, an entertaining pavilion and a pool, but includes three plots of land that can be sold together or separately.

The location is designated as a residential area with a low average density and offers the opportunity to develop.

There is also a current development proposal for a new house to be built on the grounds at 19 Ludlow Street.

Mr. Lancashire said inner city development sites like this are rarely available and the supply at the top end of the Brisbane market is “super tight”.

“What we’re seeing right now are all properties that failed to sell or complete last year, and all buyers who haven’t bought have increased their motivation to buy,” he said.

“We had a new influx of buyers from Sydney and Melbourne and a bunch of buyers from Hong Kong and Singapore asking.”

