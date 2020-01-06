advertisement

Go to Amazon right now and you can buy a 4-pack renewed Philips Hue white LED smart lamp for $ 39.99, that’s just $ 10 per lamp. That’s a great deal compared to the $ 15 they normally cost new, but you still need a Hue hub if you don’t have one yet. On Amazon there is now a crazy deal that gives you two smart LED lights and a hub for less than $ 12, which is less than one Philips Hue white lamp costs new! Use the discount code EZLKHHSU when paying on Amazon and you can buy a Linkind LED Zigbee Smart Bulb Starter Kit for only $ 11.69 in total. This deal is completely unknown and will not last long.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

【Start of Smart Life】: Create your own Zigbee network by connecting the hub (x1) and the smart lights (x2 dimmable) in the kit to Linkind APP. Get control of lights everywhere. Share control with your family via “Home Share” on the APP.

【Voice control】: the kit is compatible with Alexa. Connect the kit to Amazon Alexa, control the lights via voice commands. Ask Alexa to turn on the light while your hands are full.

【Versatile functions】: Switch the light on or off, dim or illuminate the light you need, at home or on the road; Operate the lights individually or together; Set your own lighting schedules, even based on the local sunrise or sunset time; Create certain scenes for occasions such as reading, watching a movie, night light, etc.

【Hassle-free installation】: connect both the lamp and the hub, download Linkind APP and get both added to the APP. The setting completed within a few minutes. The hub is connected wirelessly to the router.

【Expand your Smart Space】: The hub allows you to add many Linkind Zigbee lamps or devices without slowing down the WiFi (but recommend keeping it below 32), within a 40 m (131 ft) working range. Enjoy the smart life by adding more devices to your home. Note: does not support devices from other brands.

