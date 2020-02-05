advertisement

If you go to Amazon right now, you will find that all three versions of Apple’s popular AirPods are on sale with substantial discounts. Regular AirPods 2 have dropped to $ 139 instead of $ 159, AirPods 2 with wireless charging case is $ 169 instead of $ 199, and the crown jewel of Apple’s earphone series, AirPods Pro, is back to the lowest price from Black Friday.

Anyone who absolutely needs AirPods Pro and doesn’t mind waiting for them for a week or two should definitely take this opportunity to purchase a pair with a discount. But if you’re looking for the best deal for the best wireless noise canceling earbuds, there is another sale that you should take advantage of instead. The Sony WF1000XM3 noise-canceling real wireless earbuds with Alexa Voice Control are without a doubt the best wireless wireless earbuds out there. They offer better sound quality than AirPods Pro, a more comfortable fit, a slightly better battery life, and the best noise reduction technology on the planet. They normally sell for $ 230, but they are now only $ 198 on Amazon if you hurry up. That corresponds to their lowest price of all time!

Sony WF1000XM3 Noise-canceling real wireless earbuds

Industry leading noise reduction with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24-bit audio signal processing delivers significantly improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10 minutes fast charge for 90 minutes playing time)

True wireless design with continuous L / R simultaneous Bluetooth transfer

Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch.

Smart listening through adaptive sound control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity

In the box: Charging pouch, Triple comfort ear plugs (S, M, L × 2) long hybrid rubber rubber ear plugs (stainless, S, M, L × 2), card, user manual, reference guide, USB Type C cable (approx. 20 cm)

Fast attention mode and wear detection make conversations effortless

Simple and clear hands-free calling; Leave your phone where it is, just speak to the earphone with a double tap

Sony, connect headphones app for Android / iOS to use smart listening technology to control your ambient sound settings

Apple AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

Apple AirPods 2

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

Image source: Hadrian / Shutterstock

.

advertisement