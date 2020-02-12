advertisement

Which of the teams that collected seeds in the first season of March Madness # 4 are legitimate competitors? Buy or sell with these four NCAA basketball teams.

The NCAA basketball tournament selection committee ran its fourth annual bracket preview over the weekend, delivering the current top 16 seeds when March Madness started.

The four No. 1 seeds were all expected – even in the order in which they appeared – and have all proven themselves this season. The same goes for No. 2 seeds, and we now largely know what to expect from No. 3 seeds, although there have been some legitimate questions (should Maryland be a No. 2 seed about West Virginia?) Villanova is real a seed No. 3?).

However, the four teams that received No. 4 were the most exciting and puzzling. A number of high-profile squads were present for one of these places, but were left out (hi, Penn State!) When the committee entered Auburn, Oregon, Butler, and Michigan State in that order.

The potential #MarchMadness Sweet 16? #BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/yD1vXUoJ7o

– NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 8, 2020

The intrigue surrounding this particular group is that no one knows exactly what to do with one of them.

Auburn faced only two teams all season, Oregon and Butler dwindled after strong starts, and Michigan State was inconsistent after being the best-placed team in the pre-season.

So, with just over a month to March Madness, who is a legitimate Final Four contender in this group? Who is more likely to be the victim of a surprise on the opening weekend?

Let’s play “Buy or Sell” with these four teams:

