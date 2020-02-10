advertisement

Jordan Brand brought the Air Jordan 1 back to its original shape over the weekend, just as it was when it debuted in 1985. The “Varsity Red” style was limited to 23,000 pieces worldwide and, as expected, the sneakers sold out almost immediately.

But if you missed the start, all hope is not lost.

This latest iteration reverses the color lock of the classic “Bred” coloring. The look features a high-quality black upper that contrasts with red overlays inspired by the Chicago Bulls uniforms Michael Jordan wore throughout his NBA career. This version of the sneaker impresses with its high-cut construction, which comes very close to its appearance when it was released in 1985.

advertisement

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85.

CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85.

CREDIT: Nike

The media side of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85.

CREDIT: Nike

The shoe is resold on StockX for an average price of $ 890. The prices for smaller sizes, including mens 7 and 8, are over $ 1,000 and sizes 11 through 12 are around $ 800. Another option to buy the shoes is GOAT, which also sells the look for around $ 800.

In the related Jordan Brand News, the label has planned several releases for the All-Star weekend 2020, including the Air Jordan package “New Beginnings”, which consists of a new white and red color from the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 and the Nike Air Ship.

Want more?

Jerry Lorenzo’s Nike Air Fear of God 1 sneaker will appear in a hidden, all-black color

Air Jordan’s highly anticipated “New Beginnings” package will be released shortly

The exclusive retro Air Jordan for women will soon hit the stores with a Chicago Bulls-style makeover

advertisement