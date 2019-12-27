advertisement

$ 130 is a lot of money to spend on an Apple Pencil 2 if you’ve already spent hundreds or even more than $ 1,000 on a new iPad Pro. If you’ve just received an iPad Pro for Christmas or Hanukkah, that’s a completely different story. Apple’s Pencil 2 packs features that you won’t find in another stylus, making it a great addition to any iPad Pro user and well worth the $ 130 price tag. Go to Amazon now and you can buy one for a low of only $ 99!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Apple Pencil offers the precision, responsiveness and natural fluency of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.

With Apple Pencil you can change your notepad, canvas or just about anything else you can imagine from your iPad.

Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation).

Apple Pencil is designed as an even more comfortable, natural tool to use. The seamless design – no connectors or moving parts – makes it easy to store

