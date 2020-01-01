advertisement

Many people think that the newer Ring Video Doorbell 2 is now the cheapest model you can buy for $ 200. Well, there are two things wrong with that idea. First, you can now get a Ring Video Doorbell 2 on Amazon for just $ 119 – $ 10 less than the Black Friday price of $ 129 – if you buy a refurb on Amazon. Second, there is still a cheaper model, and you can now purchase the Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell bundled with an Echo Dot for just $ 134.98.

Ring Wi-Fi enabled video doorbell with Echo Dot

This bundle contains Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

Connect your Ring doorbell to Alexa and then turn on announcements when your doorbell is pressed or movement is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

This allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell.

Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires.

Guard your home in HD video with infrared night vision.

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with video on request.

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free.

Certified refurbished ring video doorbell 2

A certified revised ring video doorbell 2 has been overhauled, tested and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device

