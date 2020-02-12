Why are sound bars so popular? There are two major reasons that arise immediately. First, the speakers in most TVs sound terrible, and nobody wants to ruin the big, beautiful image on their flat screen TV with worthless audio. Secondly, they are much cheaper and much more compact than traditional surround sound systems, so they easily fit into almost any setup. If you’re looking for a great compact soundbar with great sound and an affordable price, the Vizio SB2920-C6 29-inch 2.0-channel soundbar is on sale today on Amazon for just $ 69.99. That’s a low point for a soundbar with great reviews, so don’t miss out!

Here is some extra information from the product page:

95 dB room-filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion; Sound bar Frequency: 70 Hertz – 19 KHertz

Built-in Bluetooth allows you to lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Simple upgrade that increases the sound with a powerful punch

Premium audio with DTS Studio SoundTM, DTS Tru Volume TM and DTS TruSurroundTM

Easy installation: connect the soundbar to your TV using 1 of the supplied cables; Refer to the user manual for troubleshooting steps.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer can receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

.