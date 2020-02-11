advertisement

Today is a pretty big day as far as streaming media deals go. If you want to add a streaming media player to a TV that you already have, you’ll find the Fire TV Stick for $ 34.99 and the Roku Express HD for just $ 24. Both are great deals, but what if you’re in place want a whole new TV? Fortunately for you, there are two more deals that offer insanely low prices on smart TVs with Roku and Fire TV software built in. With around 4,400 5-star ratings on Amazon, the TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV is one of the best Roku TVs out there and now it is on sale for just $ 299.19. Or if you prefer Fire TV software to Roku, the $ 350 Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition is now only $ 259.99!

TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 49 X 28. 4 X 3.1 inch, TV with stand: 49 X 30. 6 X 8 inch

Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes, accessible via the simple and intuitive Roku TV

Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and details of High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image

Directly lit LED produces great image quality. VESA mounting specifications-VESA hole pattern-200 mm (V) x 200 mm (H). Screw size M6 x 12

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.0 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone jack, optical audio output, Ethernet

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV edition

Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers lifelike 4K Ultra HD image quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors.

With the built-in Fire TV experience you can enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Disney +, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ and more

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a uniform home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa – plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch between inputs, control smart home devices and more, with just your voice.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 44. 4 “x 26. 1” x 3. 3 “, TV with stand: 44. 4” x 27. 8 “x 10. 4”. Multiple device input / output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna / cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer can receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

.

advertisement

advertisement