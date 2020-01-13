advertisement

What happened: Someone bought $ 524 worth of cannabis products from a private online company in BC. – something that is illegal – and when the buyer did not receive their products or received a refund, the buyer filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau of Mainland B.C. (BBB)

Why this is important: The case shows that consumers are either willing to violate the law or do not know which cannabis companies are legal in the province and which are not, while at the same time being an example of how little recourse consumers have when engaging illegal transactions.

Buying cannabis from B.C. The government’s e-commerce website may be more expensive than buying from black market dealers in cyberspace, but the case shows that this is a safer option because of more control.

In the complaint, the customer claimed that he or she spent $ 524 on November 17 to buy cannabis from Bud Express Now. The customer’s name was changed when BBB forwarded the complaint to Shop in Vancouver,

Three days after the first purchase, Bud Express Now is said to have confirmed by email that the order is complete and a tracking number has been provided by Canada Post.

After waiting two days, the customer contacted Canada Post, who announced that the package had not yet arrived.

“Since then, I’ve emailed Bud Express Now several times about the status of my order,” the person wrote in the complaint. “I have received numerous replies to these requests, ranging from” We are reviewing them as soon as possible “and” Shipping management “to” (We) will resolve this matter as soon as possible. “You are not sure why The tracking number does not work and the warehouse will resend the order tomorrow.

The customer claimed that after much frustration, he applied for a refund. Bud Express Now originally reportedly agreed to grant this refund, but then refused to issue a refund and, according to the complaint, stopped sending emails back.

BBB attempted to resolve the situation on its own by contacting the company, but said on January 10 that its attempts to get an answer that started on December 29 were unsuccessful.

BIV On January 10, Bud Express Now sent an email to find out the business side of the story, but the email was not returned immediately.

“If you are dealing with companies that are not legitimate, you are taking a serious risk,” said BBB spokeswoman Karla Laird.

“You don’t follow instructions or rules because they don’t even follow the rules from the start. You operate outside of those rules. The protective shield that you as a consumer would get if you were legal that you didn’t.”

Customers could take retail companies to a small claims court, though many might see the time it takes to potentially get $ 524 so the effort isn’t worth it.

Consumer protection B.C. has certain enforcement powers over licensed companies such as crematoriums, payday lenders, telemarketers, or travel agents. Sometimes fines are imposed.

The company may have been closed due to a lack of responses from Bud Express Now.

Attorney General Mike Farnworth told BIV in an exclusive interview in July that he had spoken to federal officials about closing online cannabis black market vendors.

“The federal authorities are aware of this (black market e-commerce sales of cannabis) and they are illegal, and the federal authorities, in my conversation with them, have indicated that they will consider a number of ways, with this right, across the country deal with it. ” said Farnworth, who is responsible for BC policing, but does not participate in operational decisions. Instead, he sets policies and regulations and is involved with his government colleagues in changing laws that relate to how the police do their jobs ,

The B.C. The government is working with the federal government to try to stop online cannabis sales on the black market, given that many of these companies accept credit cards and that federal banking is within the jurisdiction of the federal government, he added. He refused to say exactly who the federal officials he was talking to were or whether they were in the RCMP.

“There are a number of ways you can deal with (black market online cannabis sellers),” he said last summer. “There are stitch operations.”

