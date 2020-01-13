advertisement

English wicket keeper Jos Buttler apologized on Sunday for the language that fined him in the second test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Buttler was fined 15 percent of his gaming fee and was given a point of failure by the International Cricket Council for an explosive outbreak against the South African Vernon Philander.

The incident was recorded on the stump microphone and widely disseminated on social media.

advertisement

I fully understand that we have a certain duty to act as role models, ”said Buttler, when England started preparing for the third test at St. George’s Park on Thursday.

“I want to apologize. I understand that this is not the way to go, so I’ll hit my wrist and keep going.” He attributed his behavior to the “heat of the moment and a bit of redness.”

Asked for his opinion on butt microphones that stay on during the game, Buttler suggested that there are arguments for and against.

“In Test Cricket there are sometimes a lot of high emotions and things that don’t necessarily mean anything other than that viewers at home come across very badly,” he said.

“We understand that having dull microphones and being able to hear a little bit of what’s going on increases the audience experience,” said Buttler.

READ |

Buttler had to pay a fine for Philander’s severe outbreak

“I also like (the argument) that what happens on the field stays on the field and is not necessarily heard by the spectators at home. It is up for debate. “

England was criticized as “too quiet” during a defeat in New Zealand late last year. However, Buttler stated that no conscious effort was made to end the team’s aggression in South Africa in a 1-1 series two-game series.

“Not at all,” said Buttler. “I think actions speak as loud as words.” The energy that young players have on the team has helped put South Africa under pressure in the 189th win in Cape Town.

“There is more than one way and it doesn’t have to be loud.” Buttler said that the first two tests, despite being vigorously challenged, were done in good spirits.

He felt that after performing in Cape Town, dominated by a century of Dom Sibley and the extensive efforts of captain Ben Stokes, England would get some momentum into the third test.

“Everyone just rides Ben Stokes from behind,” said Buttler. “He is pretty superhuman right now and he creates a lot of confidence for everyone.”

Buttler said England would miss out on injured James Anderson, “the best thrower we’ve ever had,” but fast throwers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood had both recovered from an injury and were playing at high speed.

advertisement