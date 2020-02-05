advertisement

The first results are there for the Iowa caucuses.

As of now, they have the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg at the top.

He is followed by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

With Joe Biden in fourth and Amy Klobuchar in fifth.

Democrats had to wait longer than expected for Monday’s caucus results.

The organizers attribute the delay to a coding problem.

Due to this technical problem, staff members visited each caucus site to verify the results on paper and to ensure that their numbers were correct.

“We will continue to go through our processes to check everything, but the thing to remember here, people, is that we have a written record,” said Troy Price, president of the Iowa Democratic Party. “My main concern is to make sure that these results are accurate and reflect what happened … in state caucuses.”

Democrats are now looking to New Hampshire, which will hold its next week on February 11.

