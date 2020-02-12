Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg receives its first approval among black lawmakers in South Carolina when attention is drawn to more diverse states in the competition for early voting

By Meg Kinnard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg makes its first confirmation among South Carolina’s black lawmakers as attention in the competition for early voting is focused on more diverse states.

Buttigieg’s campaign announced on Wednesday that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana would receive support from MP Charleston MP JA Moore.

Moore is a first-time legislator who first supported Californian Senator Kamala Harris last year and has frequently appeared on cable networks to support her candidacy. On Wednesday, Moore Buttigieg named the best remaining candidate capable of defeating President Donald Trump in the November general election and cited strong performance at last week’s Iowa gatherings and New Hampshire area code on Tuesday.

“Eligibility is a top priority for every voter in South Carolina,” said Moore. “When in doubt, Pete Buttigieg has proven that he is the only viable candidate to build a cross-racial, rural, urban, and suburban coalition to win in November.”

Moore introduced Buttigieg last month during a campaign event in Moncks Corner, where Buttigieg met with radio host Charlamagne tha God and discussed economic issues that are important to the black community. Buttigieg struggles to gain a foothold among black voters in South Carolina, where they form the majority of the primary democratic electorate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has traditionally outperformed surveys in the state and, despite the opening struggles in Iowa and New Hampshire, continued to express confidence in a strong performance in this month’s area code.

Other candidates, including Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders and California businessman Tom Steyer, have also doubled their efforts to compete for the attention of voters in South Carolina, particularly in the black community.

—