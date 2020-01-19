advertisement

by Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

January 19, 2020 10:52 AM EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who has been criticized for sluggish speech by blacks and other minority voters, has changed his schedule to make way for events in early South Carolina that honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Buttigieg’s campaign said in a statement on Saturday evening that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, “looks forward to being with the citizens and leaders of Colombia” as they celebrate the federal holiday, which commemorates the late civil rights leader.

Buttigieg had already agreed to attend a royal ceremony in South Bend, but had postponed his plans to include the events in South Carolina.

The Columbia Memorial, a march and rally at the South Carolina Statehouse, is a symbolic and widely visible event for presidential candidates hoping to appeal to the black voters who make up most of the state’s democratic electorate. Participants expected in 2020 include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens.Bernie Sanders from Vermont and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, and businessman Tom Steyer.

Campaigns for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick have announced they will participate. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign said on Twitter that she would be at a state prayer service on Monday.

Previous surveys in the nomination competition have shown that Biden has an outstanding lead among black voters.

