WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has received confirmation from Maryland MP Anthony Brown, the first black member of Congress to support the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The approval is important to Buttigieg, who has been criticized within the party for his lack of support among African Americans.

Brown, 58, is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, whose membership is aggressively courted by Democratic presidential candidates. A total of 54 legislators are represented in the US house and in the Senate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has the most endorsements by members of the Black Congress among the Democratic presidential candidates in 2020 – a total of nine.

Brown, also a former Vice Governor of Maryland, is an Iraq war veteran and vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee. The former combat veteran has been co-chaired the Buttigieg national campaign.

