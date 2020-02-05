advertisement

Bernie Sanders spoke to reporters at midday on Tuesday on his field plane en route to New Hampshire. “It was not a good night for democracy,” said the senator. It was the understatement of the year. At five in the afternoon, the Iowa Democratic Party finally released some caucus results from Monday, which showed Pete Buttigieg slightly ahead of Sanders in the delegate count, and Sanders slightly ahead of Buttigieg in popular vote. The two sets of numbers, however, only covered 62% of the ridings in Iowa and were likely to add to the confusion. In Polk County alone, there were eighty-two ridings that had reported no votes at all, according to the Times.

In the partial results, Buttigieg had accumulated 26.9% of the equivalents of state delegates and Sanders 25.2%. On this basis, Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, speaking in New Hampshire, hailed “an amazing victory for this campaign”. In terms of gross votes, Buttigieg trailed Sanders by 1,184 votes, prompting some supporters of the Vermont senator to also declare victory. The Sanders campaign itself was more circumspect. Jeff Weaver, a senior advisor to the Sanders campaign, said in a statement: “We are pleased that in the partial data released so far, it is clear that in the first and second round, more people voted for Bernie than any other candidate in the field. “

In a caucus, the number of delegates may differ from the popular vote due to differences in the size of ridings and also due to the realignment of the votes of candidates who do not meet the sustainability threshold. With so many votes not yet reported, the most important learning from the figures released is that Buttigieg and Sanders have separated from the rest of the field. The results showed a significant drop from Buttigieg and Sanders to Elizabeth Warren, who was in third place, with 18.3 percent of the equivalents of state delegates; Joe Biden, who was fourth, with 15.6%; and Amy Klobuchar, who was in fifth position, with 12.6%.

advertisement

Regardless of all the chaos, therefore, Buttigieg and Sanders both have reasons for celebration. In recent weeks, the former mayor of South Bend had seen his ratings drop as he ran into Warren and was attacked by militant groups. Having bet everything on Iowa, he absolutely needed a good result there, and he got one. Partial results showed that his support was spread across the state, including urban, suburban and rural areas, depending on his campaign. Buttigieg said the result demonstrated that he could appeal to many types of Democrats, as well as the independents and “future former Republicans”.

In these polarized times, Buttigieg is in a way a presidential return: a young democrat of hyper-articulated left center originating in the center of the country. Will he be able to soar in New Hampshire, where he ranks fourth in the polls? And can he broaden his appeal to minority voters, who will play a key role in Nevada and South Carolina, as well as Super Tuesday?

As for Sanders, many analysts have long underestimated it. The Iowa vote confirmed that its populist anti-establishment platform resonates strongly. “The message Iowa has sent to the nation is that we want a government that represents us all, not just the wealthy campaigners and the 1%,” he said on Monday evening. Above all, and unlike 2016, Sanders has also made a determined effort to expand its appeal beyond economic populism. From the start, his campaign sought to deepen his ties with Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans and L.G.B.T.Q. voters, all of whom are important members of the Democratic Party. These efforts are now paying off, although Sanders has admitted being disappointed with participation in Iowa, which appears to have been weaker than expected.

The question now is whether all the turmoil surrounding the outcome will reduce the rebound traditionally enjoyed by Iowa winners. With only forty-one delegates promised to win, out of a total of nearly four thousand, the Iowa caucus has little mathematical weight in the Democratic primary primary. It matters mainly because of its impact on the campaign narrative, which can influence voter enthusiasm, media coverage and fundraising. In this case, the central narrative that came out of Iowa within twenty-four hours after caucus was that of delay, dysfunction and uncertainty. Commenting on CNN, David Axelrod, former chief campaign strategist for Barack Obama, noted that Buttigieg hoped to break into New Hampshire, but ultimately “it was a pop gun because we didn’t get the results.”

The only presidential candidates who should benefit from the chaos are Michael Bloomberg, who takes part in the first four Democratic contests, and Donald Trump, who is gloating over the problems of the Democrats. Bloomberg on Tuesday “authorized his campaign team to double spending on television advertising in all of the markets it currently advertises,” the Times reported. Trump tweeted, “The Democratic caucus is an absolute disaster. Nothing works, just as they ruled the country. “

The other big story from Iowa’s preliminary results was Biden’s poor performance. For months, the former vice president’s campaign downplayed expectations for Iowa, where the electorate is whiter than the national average. (Biden does better among older, non-white voters.) If the end result matches the partial results, there is no way to take stock of what happened on Monday. In the lead up to caucus, Biden was second in the Real Clear Politics poll for Iowa average, ahead of Buttigieg. The fall to a projected weak fourth place is an alarming result for someone who had been leading the national polls since before entering the race last year. Among political operatives, there has long been a theory that national support for Biden could crater after a poor performance in Iowa. By South Carolina primary on February 29, this theory will be tested.

Above the individual candidates, the partial results for Iowa showed a fairly even distribution between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party. The preliminary tally shows Sanders, Warren and Yang, who support a universal basic income, with 51,821 votes between them. Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar combined 54,894 votes.

The caucus illustrated a gaping age gap. Among caucus fans between the ages of seventeen and twenty-nine, forty-eight percent voted for Sanders and only three percent voted for Biden, according to an NBC News entrance poll. Among voters sixty-five and over, the trend has reversed: Biden led the pack with thirty-three percent, and Sanders only four percent. Buttigieg and Warren managed to cross the age gap, but none of them attracted as many young voters as Sanders or as many old voters as Biden.

These figures indicate a long and competitive primary, which could lead to a contested agreement. There is still a long way to go before deciding on the outcome. Hopefully the rest of the contest will be easier.

.

advertisement