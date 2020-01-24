advertisement

A busy road to and from Coalville is expected to be upgraded by £ 250,000 to remove the “obsolete” traffic calming measures, a system which should improve traffic flow.

Leicestershire County Council is proposing improvements to Ashby Road, which links Coalville and Ashby, near the site of the former Snibston Discovery Park.

advertisement

Changes will be made between the junctions with Discovery Close and Ravenstone Road, as well as improvements near the junction with Linden Way.

Traffic calming work was carried out for the first time in 1996 after a series of injuries along the stretch.

The proposed changes include the removal of three baffles, as well as the removal of 13 sheltered parking lots and traffic calming “amenities”.

The proposed plans also include the creation of 16 new on-street parking spaces as well as the extension of the existing advisory area by 20 mph outside of a school.

There are also proposals to improve safety at the entrance to Snibston Discovery Park.

The full list of proposed changes is as follows:

the removal of three priority narrowing

the removal of 13 sheltered parking / traffic calming areas

the creation of 16 on-street parking spaces, with the elimination of three spaces

extension of the existing advisory area by 20 mph outside a school

the creation of two uncontrolled crossing points

improvements to four of existing uncontrolled crossing points

the removal of unnecessary street furniture, such as guardrails

replacing existing light bollards with reflective bollards

resolve existing road surface maintenance issues

providing safer access to the main entrance to Snibston Country Park and the Asda / BP service station

The county council holds a consultation to seek its opinion on the proposed changes.

Blake Pain, cabinet member of the county environment and transportation council, said, “The proposed program is part of a larger initiative to invest in Coalville, including a redesign of Snibston Country Park.

“This is an opportunity for the inhabitants of the region to have their say and to play a role in shaping the future look of Ashby Road.”

The program is jointly funded with the North West Leicestershire District Council.

Read more

More from Coalville

The proposals are now on display in the main entrance of the administrative office at Snibston Country Park, across from Linden Way.

The posting will remain open to the public to view and leave comments until Tuesday, January 31, the closing date for the consultation.

To express yourself on the plans, visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/ashby-road-highway-improvements.

.

advertisement