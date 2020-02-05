advertisement

Drivers are warned to take care of one of the busiest intersections in Leicester after an accident.

A collision prevented the traffic lights from operating at the junction of Troon Way and Melton Road north of the city, according to Area Traffic Control.

advertisement

They say that drivers need extra care and that the area is “extremely congested”.

A spokesperson said, “The four-lane traffic lights are all on here after a previous collision.

“The engineers are currently on the scene.”

Updates on this incident are below

In addition to our website, Leicestershire Live has a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily preview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletter.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, politics and many other topics.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and sport you are interested in, as well as news alerts.

For updates on your place of residence, you will also find InYourArea.co.uk, a personalized service to provide information and news near you, both from us and from other sources.

In your area also has an application to which you can register.

We want you to be able to receive your news from Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland when and how you want it.

Many of you already do, with over 3.7 million users visiting our website each month.

.

advertisement