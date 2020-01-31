advertisement

The I-500 has made its way to Sault Ste Marie, and this is great news for hotels and local businesses.

The unique snowmobile race attracts thousands of people across the country each year.

“Last night we were thrilled, shoulder to shoulder,” said bartender Cassie Maleport at Moloney’s Alley.

For five years Maleport has served Moloney’s Alley customers in downtown Sault Ste Marie.

“We are looking forward to the I-500, it brings so much business, so many people,” said Maleport. “The I-500 is probably the busiest weekend of the year.”

Moloney’s inst the only packed place for the I-500….

“It brings millions of dollars to our economy, so the economic impact is huge,” said Jeff Holt, executive director of the Sault Ste Marie Economic Development Corporation.

“It’s such a boom for our economy, especially during the winter months when things tend to slow down,” said Holt. “Many of our businesses recognize a 20-30% increase in sales, which includes not only hotels, restaurants and nightlife, but also retail stores.”

Holt says he also attracts snowmobilers on the miles of trails on the eastern upper peninsula.

“Businesses benefit not only in Sault Ste. Marie, but in our outlying regions, it feels as far as Newberry, St. Ignace, “said Holt. “We are so thankful that people want to come here and we try to make it an experience for them.”

Maleport says she expects Moloney to stay packed all weekend

“It’s just a good time, it’s something to look forward to every year,” said Maleport.

