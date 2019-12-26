advertisement

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – There is snow on the slopes around the holiday.

That brought thousands of people to Blue Mountain Ski Resort in Carbon County.

Many skiers and snowboarders traveled here for the week of Hannukkah and Christmas.

“Just go out with the family. Day after Christmas. We had a great holiday together, great dinner, all the children got presents, and we thought hey, let’s take the kids and go up the slopes,” said John Grasso, New Jersey.

Employees here at Blue Mountain Ski Resort say that this is one of the busiest weeks of the year for them.

There were about 55-hundred people who reached the slopes.

Employees at the resort say that the milder temperatures in combination with this holiday week have been great for business.

“We didn’t even have to wear that many layers, you know it was just great. It’s not windy. It’s a bluebird day, as you call it,” Grasso said.

The trails were closed on Christmas Day, but snowmakers and groom worked all night to ensure that the trails would be ready for the crowds the day after Christmas.

“We could actually open three more trails for today, so we have 26 trails, which is the most open in Pennsylvania. It was a great atmosphere this week, a great way to come back from Christmas,” said Ashley Seier, Blue ski resort Mountain.

Madison Magrosky was here with her family from Phoenix, Arizona, she learned to ski.

“I hope I don’t fall, that’s my goal,” said Madison Magrosky.

But Grady Noble, 8, had much more faith in his skiing skills.

He made the two-hour trek from New Jersey to the ski resort and was ready to ride down the mountain.

“It’s really nice because I’m pretty good and sometimes I get black and sometimes very scary,” said Grady Noble, New Jersey.

Blue Mountain Ski Resort expects to reach around 10,000 people this weekend.

