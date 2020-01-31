advertisement

Brechin City signed a permanent contract with midfielder Martin Scott of the Cove Rangers until May 2021.

What was a busy transfer window for the side of Glebe Park continued with the recruitment of Scott, 33, known as Jimmy.

He is a man of many clubs and has also been in the books of Livingston, Ross County, Hibs, Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Stenhousemuir and Cowdenbeath, as well as playing in India for a spell.

Brechin boss Mark Wilson was happy with the latest deal, saying, “Jimmy is another player who meets all the criteria we were looking for.

“I am delighted to have her on board.

“A player with a lot of experience – that’s what we set ourselves for.

“It’s someone at the top of the field who can score goals and bring other people into play.

“The number of clubs and the success he has enjoyed throughout his career bear witness to this.

“He comes from a winning team, who will win the division, and has been a regular on this side.

“He was looking for a new challenge, so we are thrilled to have him,” added Wilson.

“It is a great addition to the locker room, will add character and also help attract young boys.

“We can’t wait to see him start and he is really ready to take on the challenge of helping Brechin City.”

