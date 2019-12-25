advertisement

Shoppers woke up early to be the first in Australia to look for a boxing day bargain.

Department stores such as Myers and David Jones expect millions to attend Boxing Day, while the National Retail Association estimates that Australian shoppers will spend $ 2.62 billion on December 26 alone.

Roy Morgan’s annual retail Christmas sales are forecasting $ 52.7 billion in spending for the entire season.

advertisement

On Thursday in Sydney, the managing director of the Australian Retailers Association, Russell Zimmerman, had been in the CBD around 5 a.m. when Myer opened its doors an hour before David Jones.

He said it was a reasonable amount, but it was probably not as big as in previous years.

“I think the reason is that we now know, and we’ve had it for a number of years that NSW is completely open to business,” Zimmerman told AAP.

“And that’s why I think that the crowds have now spread across the regional shopping centers and don’t have to come into town.”

He said there was a possibility that pre-Christmas sales – including recent sales on Black Friday – would affect the popularity of the Boxing Day event.

“But like I said, people love the atmosphere of Boxing Day and that can mean that people still come out and shop,” he said.

“We also need to remember that you can go online on Christmas Eve at 6:00 p.m. and start boxing day sales.”

According to a study commissioned by Gumtree, 54 percent of Australian adults receive at least one unwanted Christmas gift – and they will try to make money.

The estimated value of these items was $ 87 on average, with incorrectly sized clothing at the top of the list.

“With more than half of Australians receiving unwanted gifts, there are many people redeeming items to buy something they really want,” said Amanda Behre, spokeswoman for Gumtree Australia.

Boxing Day is also expected to be the busiest day in the National Broadband Network system.

On the last Boxing Day, NBN recorded an average amount of data per household of 11.8 GB, an increase of 69 percent from the daily average of 6.98 GB per household in 2018.

Originally released as Busy Boxing Day to buy and return

advertisement