New York rapper Busta Rhymes knows greatness. The veteran of hip-hop has put great respect on LL Cool J‘The name of.

Key facts: This week, Busta hit Instagram to shout out LL and recognize how legendary he is of the rap game.

HAPPY BORN DAY AT ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS MCS THAT EVER EXISTS !!! ONE OF MY GREATEST INSPIRATIONS EVER !!! ALSO ONE OF THE BEST TO EVER DO IT OVER THE WHOLE PERIOD !!! @llcoolj I LOVE YOU AND I AM ALWAYS THANKS FOR THE WAY TO CONTINUE FEEDING US WITH YOUR MANY KING CONTRIBUTIONS !!! IN FACT, DON’T FINISH THIS NEW ALBUM YOU AND @qtiptheabstract WORK ON WHAT YOU ARE PREPARING TO GO THROUGH @defjam BIG BRO !! MORE FAMILY OF LIFE !! HELLO 2020 !!

Key details: This week, rap veteran Snoop dogg shouted Cool J and explained how positive he had been at the start of his music career.

Good day to my. O. G. @llcoolj one of the rappers I studied and learned line for line bar for the attitude of bar style and the class on the micro goat, that’s why I’m always there. L. L. Cool. J. is difficult. Like hell

Wait, there is more: LL recently promoted its famous radio station SiriusXM.

It was a wild trip to get to where I am today, and I don’t stop !! Shout out to everyone who supports @RockTheBellsSXM. Prepare yourself… We are offering the #TIMELESS #ClassicHipHop culture even GREATER this month. We have many in store for you in the coming weeks – click on the bio link. Dreams have no time limits !!! This anniversary is dedicated to #CLASSICHIPHOP !! #GRATEFUL #GODISGREAT

Before you leave: Recently, LL revealed that it was preparing new music with a pioneer of hip-hop Q-tip.

#llcoolj hit the studio again. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #QTip

