Boban Zirintusa (center) celebrates after scoring for Busoga United in a recent game. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Busoga United playmaker Boban Zirintusa has joined the Tanzanian team Mtibwa Sugar.

The elegant offensive midfielder is said to have signed an 18-month contract with Mtibwa and will represent him until the summer of 2021.

He becomes the second high-level player to leave Jinja’s team this month after Joel Madondo.

Madondo left Busoga for the Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca last week after successfully completing the tests.

The two were an integral part of Busoga’s recent success, scoring more than 50% of the team’s goals in the past season.

Zirintusa returns to Mtibwa, a team he played for between 2009 and 2013, scoring 16 goals.

Zirintusa has been Busoga United’s top scorer this season with six goals.

His new team, Mtibwa, is currently 10th in the Tanzanian Premier League with 22 points.

