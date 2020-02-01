advertisement

Lawrence Tezikye celebrates after scoring the winning goal on Saturday. (PHOTO / Sanyuka)

Uganda Premier League

Busoga United FC 2-1 BUL FC

Mighty Arena, Jinja

Saturday, 01-02-2020

Busoga United FC rallied a goal to defeat their city rivals BUL FC 2-1 in the only Ugandan Premier League games played on Saturday.

After scoring a goal for Musa Walangalira, the host scored once in each half to win the hotly contested game.

David Bagoole and Lawrence Tezikya scored two important goals for Busoga, who now complete a brace against BUL FC after defeating them 3-0 in the first meeting of the season.

After a fiery start to the game on both sides, Walangalira made a clean connection with a free kick from Fredrick Kigozi to the knot for the opening goal in the 14th minute.

Three minutes later, everything was square as Bagoole rushed into the equalizer suddenly.

At halftime, Busoga struck again, Tezikya heading for the Dan Sewava cross.

It was a derby match with both sides having limited chances of scoring.

The victory raised Busoga to 30 points, at BUL level.

Students are now 6th while BUL falls to 7th after scoring fewer goals than their rivals.

In their next matches, Busoga will be absent from URA FC next Wednesday while BUL will host the Vipers on Sunday.

How the two teams started

Busoga United

Rogers Omedwa, Abubaker Otwao, Julius Debbo, Shafick Kakeeto, Kenneth Ssemakula, Nelson Mandela, Douglas Muganga, David Bagoole, Lawrence Tezikya, Dan Sewava and Ivan Wani

BUL FC

Ali Kimera, Musa Walangira, Jimmy Kulaba, Willy Makulo, Fredrick Kigozi, Emmanuel Akol, Richard Wandyaka, Charles Ssebutinde, James Otim, Joseph Ssemujju, Musa Esenu

