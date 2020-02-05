advertisement

Education Minister Janet Museveni. The ministry recently announced a new curriculum (PHOTO / File).

IGANGA – Police were forced to intervene on Wednesday after more than 800 high school teachers from the Busoga subregion who trained on the proposed new program rejected it, accusing the government of precipitating it with no objective clear.

The teachers, who are training at Iganga secondary school, threatened to beat their coaches, who they accused of lacking knowledge of the school curriculum.

“You cannot tell me that when you go to class, the contribution of each learner is correct. It’s hogwash. These people are confused, ”said one of the teachers.

Another teacher added, “As performers, we were not consulted and noticed many anomalies. We call on the government to resume the program and consult with stakeholders first. “

The teachers also said that the content was so much, but the trainers just rushed through.

The teachers also refused to listen to calls from the resident district commissioner of Iganga, Ms. Eva Kwesiga, to resume training.

Mr. David Ndaula, police commander of the Iganga district, urged the teachers to express their grievances in a civilized manner, arguing that they would not tolerate acts of violence.

The teachers also expressed concern about what they said was an unreasonable facilitation of Shs30,000 for each teacher participating in the training to cover reimbursement, maintenance and transportation allowances.

The teachers’ protest comes after parliament suspended the recently revised lower secondary education program on Tuesday until the government is ready to implement it. MEPs wondered how the government, through the National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC), could deploy the program without textbooks to facilitate teaching and learning, and the majority of teachers are not yet trained in the new methodologies.

“This is called organized chaos. The supervisors of our establishments are heads of establishments. But they are green on this program. I do not think we are ready. Someone picked things here and there and put them together and said we’re going to train, “said Ghost Education Minister Mathias Mpuuga.

